In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs S 1000 RR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|S 1000 rr
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 23.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|15.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|206.66 PS PS