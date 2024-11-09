In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW R NineT Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, R NineT Scrambler engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs R NineT Scrambler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|R ninet scrambler
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1170 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|108.77 PS PS