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HomeCompare BikesTuareg 660 vs R NineT Scrambler

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs BMW R NineT Scrambler

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW R NineT Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, R NineT Scrambler engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs R NineT Scrambler Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 R ninet scrambler
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 16.75 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1170 cc
Power80.21 PS PS108.77 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R NineT Scrambler
BMW R NineT Scrambler
STD
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuareg 660 Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L17 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg223 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemSingle dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Stroke
63.93 mm73 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1170 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm101 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52218,61,555
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00016,75,000
RTO
1,50,8001,34,000
Insurance
53,72239,993
Accessories Charges
012,562
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91140,012

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