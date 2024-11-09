In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, R nineT engine makes power & torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs R nineT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|R ninet
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 18.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1170 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS