In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs R 18 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|R 18
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 19.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1802 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS