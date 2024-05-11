In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm.
On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours.
The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.