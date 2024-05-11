HT Auto
Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs BMW R 1250 R

In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs R 1250 R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 R 1250 r
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 15.95 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1254 cc
Power80.21 PS PS135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm

Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemOil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Stroke
63.93 mm76 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Displacement
659 cc1254 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm102.5 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
18 L18 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm820 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Yes
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsAutomatic stability control, Hill start control
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52218,10,458
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00016,25,000
RTO
1,50,8001,30,000
Insurance
53,72239,208
Accessories Charges
016,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91138,913

