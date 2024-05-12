In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW F 850 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm.
On the other hand, F 850 GS engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively.
BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours.
The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.