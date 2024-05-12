HT Auto
Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs BMW F 850 GS

In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or BMW F 850 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, F 850 GS engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs F 850 GS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 F 850 gs
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 12.95 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl24.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc853 cc
Power80.21 PS PS95.17 PS PS

Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemMultiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated
Stroke
63.93 mm-
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm92 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Displacement
659 cc853 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm84 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
18 L15 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg233 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm860 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESA
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52214,36,761
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00012,95,000
RTO
1,50,8001,03,600
Insurance
53,72238,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91130,881

