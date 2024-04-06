In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Aprilia Tuono 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Tuono 660 engine makes power & torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm PS & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. Tuareg 660 vs Tuono 660 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Tuono 660 Brand Aprilia Aprilia Price ₹ 18.85 Lakhs ₹ 13.09 Lakhs Mileage 19.2 kmpl 20.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 659 cc 659 cc Power 80.21 PS PS 95 PS @ 10500 rpm PS