HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTuareg 660 vs Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Aprilia Tuono 660

In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Aprilia Tuono 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, Tuono 660 engine makes power & torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm PS & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs Tuono 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Tuono 660
BrandApriliaAprilia
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 13.09 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc659 cc
Power80.21 PS PS95 PS @ 10500 rpm PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm95 PS @ 10500 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemMulti plate wet clutch with slipper system
Stroke
63.93 mm63.93 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm67 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Displacement
659 cc659 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-180/55 ZR 17 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsWheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52214,63,076
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00013,09,000
RTO
1,50,8001,12,720
Insurance
53,72241,356
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91131,447

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Aprilia will sell the Tuareg 660 in three colour options.
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 prices revealed ahead of official launch
    6 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
    2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
    17 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle
    2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh
    16 Apr 2024
    The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
    7 Apr 2024
    View all
      News