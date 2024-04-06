In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Aprilia Tuono 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm.
On the other hand, Tuono 660 engine makes power & torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm PS & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.