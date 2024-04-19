HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTuareg 660 vs RS 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Aprilia RS 660

In 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Aprilia RS 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, RS 660 engine makes power & torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm PS & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 19.2 kmpl. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs RS 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Rs 660
BrandApriliaAprilia
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc659 cc
Power80.21 PS PS100 PS @ 10500 rpm PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm100 PS @ 10500 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemMulti-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip system
Stroke
63.93 mm63.93 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm67 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Displacement
659 cc659 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18-
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine maps
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52214,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00014,00,000
RTO
1,50,8000
Insurance
53,7220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91130,091

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
    19 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
    2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
    17 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle
    2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh
    16 Apr 2024
    The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
    7 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    27 Jan 2021
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT is the faster version of an already quick EV.
    2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT: A faster version of an already quick EV
    10 Feb 2021
    View all
     