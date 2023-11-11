In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less