In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS