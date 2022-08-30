In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS