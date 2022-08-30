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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs FZ-FI V3

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Fz-fi v3
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc149 cc
Power11.09 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1960 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg135 kg
Height
1205 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm790 mm
Width
803 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistECO Indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,08,466
RTO
10,57310,177
Insurance
10,9138,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3022,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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