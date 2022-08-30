In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS