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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs GT5

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs White Carbon Motors GT5

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs GT5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Gt5
BrandApriliaWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range-100-150 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.4 kWh
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1960 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg170 kg
Height
1205 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
775 mm-
Width
803 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph50 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
58 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberDual Coil
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 LYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistHizardous Switch
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,30,504
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,25,000
RTO
10,5730
Insurance
10,9135,504
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3022,805

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