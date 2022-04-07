|Max Power
|10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronics EMS
|Electronic EMS
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|Displacement
|160 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|3
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|52 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,46,754
|₹1,29,259
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,384
|₹1,13,342
|RTO
|₹10,190
|₹9,067
|Insurance
|₹9,180
|₹6,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,154
|₹2,778