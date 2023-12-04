Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 vs Urban Club 125

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronics EMSElectronic EMS
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
160 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,38494,821
RTO
10,1907,585
Insurance
9,1806,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1542,339

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Toyota Urban SUV concept is a little boxy electric crossover that comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept.
    Toyota unveils Urban SUV concept, essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki eVX
    4 Dec 2023
    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor scales new high in 2023, sells over 2.33 lakh cars
    1 Jan 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Audi has unveiled the Urbansphere Concept electric vehicle, the third and final concept from its Sphere family of EVs.
    Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     