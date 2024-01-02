Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 vs Elegante 150

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronics EMSElectronic EMS
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
160 cc149.5 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3841,37,972
RTO
10,19011,037
Insurance
9,1807,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1543,361

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    File photo: A charging handle recharges a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle (EV) parked at an EV charging station inside a parking garage owned by the City of Baltimore in Maryland.
    Not every EV in US qualifies for discounts now as new tax credit rule kick in
    2 Jan 2024
    The TVS Apache RTR 200 4v was originally introduced in 2016. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review
    3 Nov 2023
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    Ford will offer a hybrid version of the F-150. An electric model is expected within two years.
    First Look: 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck with familiar look, new technology
    26 Jun 2020
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     