In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Raider
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS