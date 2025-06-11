In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS