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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc197.75 cc
Power11.09 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1960 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg152 kg
Height
1205 mm1050 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm800 mm
Width
803 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradleDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,46,820
RTO
10,57311,745
Insurance
10,91311,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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