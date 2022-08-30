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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Apache RTR 180

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Apache rtr 180
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc177.4 cc
Power11.09 PS PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1960 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg140 kg
Height
1205 mm1105 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm790 mm
Width
803 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph113 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm58 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
160 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchWet multi plate clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradleDouble Cradle Synchro STIFF
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Forks
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,24,890
RTO
10,5739,991
Insurance
10,91311,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,151

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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