In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS