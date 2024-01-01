Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,75490,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,38490,000
RTO
10,1900
Insurance
9,1800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1541,934

