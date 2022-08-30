In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Dost
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.