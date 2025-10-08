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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Gixxer
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc155 cc
Power11.09 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1960 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg141 kg
Height
1205 mm1035 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm795 mm
Width
803 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistSuzuki Ride Connect
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,26,421
RTO
10,57312,913
Insurance
10,91313,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,275

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