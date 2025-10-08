In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS