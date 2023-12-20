Saved Articles

HT Auto
SXR 160 vs Burgman Street

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Suzuki Burgman Street

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160 cc124 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,08,066
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,38494,000
RTO
10,1907,520
Insurance
9,1806,546
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1542,322

