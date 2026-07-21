In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|20.21 PS