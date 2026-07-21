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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Hunter 350

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Hunter 350
BrandApriliaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc349 cc
Power11.09 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1960 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg181 kg
Height
1205 mm1070 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm790 mm
Width
803 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistTripper
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,37,640
RTO
10,57311,541
Insurance
10,91310,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,429

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