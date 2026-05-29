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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandApriliaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc346 cc
Power11.09 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm135 mm
Length
1960 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg186 kg
Height
1205 mm1120 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm800 mm
Width
803 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm90 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradleSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,38,726
RTO
10,57311,728
Insurance
10,9138,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,413

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