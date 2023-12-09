Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 vs Bullet 350

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160 cc349 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3841,73,562
RTO
10,19013,884
Insurance
9,18011,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1544,278

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Both motorcycles have a retro classic design.
    Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle to buy?
    22 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     