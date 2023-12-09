In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less