In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, eTryst 350 engine makes power & torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs eTryst 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Etryst 350
|Brand
|Aprilia
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|111-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours (100%)