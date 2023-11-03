Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Prevail Electric Finesse

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Prevail Electric Finesse choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronics EMS
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1
Displacement
160 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
58 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,75499,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,38499,999
RTO
10,1900
Insurance
9,1800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1542,149

