HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSXR 160 vs Okhi90

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS @ 7200 rpm PS & 12.13 Nm @ 5400 rpm. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
SXR 160 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 Okhi90
BrandApriliaOkinawa
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Reserve
1.5 L-
Fuel Capacity
7 L-
Load Capacity
148 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1960 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1520 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
129 kg-
Height
1205 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm900 mm
Width
803 mm710 mm
Underseat storage
21 L-
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah3.6 kWh
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3841,86,006
RTO
10,1900
Insurance
9,1806,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1544,139

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Honda Stylo 160 is currently on sale only in Indonesia and comes with a 157 cc motor and modern-retro styling
    Honda Stylo 160 design patented in India. New premium scooter incoming?
    21 May 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    The TVS Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V Black Editions bring an all-black paint scheme for a bolder and sportier look
    TVS Apache RTR 160 & Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition launched in India
    17 May 2024
    BMW Motorrad recalled R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL in the US, owing to a faulty suspension strut issue.
    BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why
    18 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     