In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS @ 7200 rpm PS & 12.13 Nm @ 5400 rpm. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
SXR 160 vs Okhi90 Comparison