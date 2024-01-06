In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less