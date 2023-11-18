In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less