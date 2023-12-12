In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less