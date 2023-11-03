In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Mihos engine makes power & torque 1500 w & 250 Nm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours.
Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl.
Mihos has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
