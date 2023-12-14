In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less