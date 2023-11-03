Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Honda Unicorn

In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160 cc162.7 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3841,05,718
RTO
10,1908,694
Insurance
9,18011,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1542,705

