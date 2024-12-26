In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS