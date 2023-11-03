In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less