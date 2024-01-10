Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Honda SP 125

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchMultiple Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveAir Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,75499,527
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,38486,017
RTO
10,1907,411
Insurance
9,1806,099
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1542,139

