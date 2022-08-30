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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs CB200X

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Honda CB200X

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Cb200x
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc184.4 cc
Power11.09 PS PS17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm167 mm
Length
1960 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg147 kg
Height
1205 mm1248 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm810 mm
Width
803 mm843 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
160 cc184.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm61.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistLED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,46,999
RTO
10,57312,359
Insurance
10,91311,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,675

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