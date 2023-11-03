Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Hero Xtreme200r

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160 cc199.6 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Bore
58 mm66.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,75493,400
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,38493,400
RTO
10,1900
Insurance
9,1800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1542,007

