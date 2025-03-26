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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Xtreme 160R

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Xtreme 160r
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc163.2 cc
Power11.09 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm167 mm
Length
1960 mm2029 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1327 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg139.5 kg
Height
1205 mm1052 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm790 mm
Width
803 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel ABS
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm63.3 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
160 cc163.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradleTubular Underbone Diamond Type
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistXSENS Advantage Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,04,749
RTO
10,5738,680
Insurance
10,91311,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3022,683

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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