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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024]
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc199.6 cc
Power11.09 PS PS19.1 PS PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12.8 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1960 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1344 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg155 kg
Height
1205 mm1106 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm795 mm
Width
803 mm745 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc199.6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveOil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchMulti-plate, wet type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm66.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,63,615
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,41,250
RTO
10,57311,300
Insurance
10,91311,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,516

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