In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.