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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl49.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc199 cc
Power11.09 PS PS18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm220 mm
Length
1960 mm2222 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg157 kg
Height
1205 mm1258 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm823 mm
Width
803 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph-
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveOil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchMulti plate wet clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm66.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradleTubular Diamond
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,20,800
RTO
10,5739,964
Insurance
10,9139,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,057

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