In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.