In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|10.84 PS PS