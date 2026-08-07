In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Fidato Evtech 21 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs 21 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|21
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 89,199
|Range
|-
|80-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.