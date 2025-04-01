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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar NS160

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS160 engine makes power & torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar NS160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Pulsar ns160
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl40.36 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc160.3 cc
Power11.09 PS PS17.2 PS PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1960 mm2017 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1372 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg152 kg
Height
1205 mm1060 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm807 mm
Width
803 mm803.5 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
160 cc160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberNitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic with Anti-friction Bush
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesNo
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,40,495
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,20,171
RTO
10,5739,613
Insurance
10,91310,711
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,019

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