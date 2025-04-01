In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS160 engine makes power & torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar NS160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Pulsar ns160
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|40.36 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|160.3 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|17.2 PS PS