In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl.