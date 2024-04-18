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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar N250

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Bajaj Pulsar N250

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Pulsar n250
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc249 cc
Power11.09 PS PS24.5 PS PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L14 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1960 mm-
Wheelbase
1363 mm1342 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg164 kg
Height
1205 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm800 mm
Width
803 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph132 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchSlipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,75,307
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,51,910
RTO
10,57312,152
Insurance
10,91311,245
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,768

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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